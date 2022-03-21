President Nana Akufo-Addi has approved a number of decisions aimed at mitigating the impact of the global economic difficulties in Ghana.

In view of this, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to provide details on the measures later within the week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders.

This follows deliberations at a crunch three-day Cabinet retreat that took place at Peduase in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information.

The statement, among other things, mentioned measures aimed at mitigating the cedi depreciation and ensuring expenditure discipline.

“Providing relief in the face of the global fuel price hikes and inflation as well as ensuring that priority programmes meant to grow the economy are protected,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: