Empress Gifty shares throwback photo on social media

Gospel musician Empress Gifty joined the throwback gesture on Thursday by sharing an old photo of herself on her social media pages.

The Aseda hitmaker, who has spent over a decade in the Ghanaian music sphere, shared a few motivational words with her fans in light of her life.

With those who have lost hope, the gospel maestro juxtaposed her old photo with her current one to tell a story of belief and passion.

Be positive and trust the timing of everything. Just because it’s not happening right now doesn’t mean it never will. Stay patient, she wrote:

May be an image of 2 people and people standing
Meanwhile fans, who chanced on the photo, had their say. Read some below:

Empress Gifty's old photo pops up; fans react
