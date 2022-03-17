Gospel musician Empress Gifty joined the throwback gesture on Thursday by sharing an old photo of herself on her social media pages.

The Aseda hitmaker, who has spent over a decade in the Ghanaian music sphere, shared a few motivational words with her fans in light of her life.

With those who have lost hope, the gospel maestro juxtaposed her old photo with her current one to tell a story of belief and passion.

Be positive and trust the timing of everything. Just because it’s not happening right now doesn’t mean it never will. Stay patient, she wrote:

Empress Gifty shares old photo on Instagram to motivate fans

Meanwhile fans, who chanced on the photo, had their say. Read some below:

Empress Gifty’s old photo pops up; fans react

