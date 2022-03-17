The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has declared the government has no hand in the illegal demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra.

The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was reportedly demolished by armed men.

An act, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described as an aggressive mindless attack.

Mr Ablakwa, who is also the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, accused some personnel from the Cantonments Police Station, who he described as deviants of being responsible for the act.

But, reacting to the development at a press conference, a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said: “Government has got no hand in whatever the developer is doing.”

He indicated the Ministry has also formally notified the Minister for Justice and Attorney General to take appropriate action on the encroachment on the subject property.

The Embassy is said to have leased the property from the late Theophilus Kofi Leighton on February 1, 1979.

It was subsequently extended for 50 more years from 1983 during which the embassy paid 1 million old Cedis with the option of renewal for another 50 years.

The Ministry has since indicated the lease expires in 2033.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called for a probe into the demolition and the perpetrators accordingly dealt with.