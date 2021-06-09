An 18-year-old girl has died after an alleged rape at Safam, a farming community in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

She is said to have died on Tuesday night at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The incident occurred on May 30, 2021, with the victim found unconscious in a bush and was rushed to the Savelugu Municipal Government Hospital for medical attention but was discharged in three days.

However, the condition became worse and she was sent back to the same facility and later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment but died a few hours upon arrival.

The father of the deceased, Fuseini Seidu, speaking to Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre said the sad news happened around 3:pm.

He said he has been through a lot this past few days in footing the hospital bills, hence appealed for support with the autopsy to get his daughter for burial.

He has threatened to commit suicide if the perpetrators are not arrested and brought to book immediately, adding that he cannot contain the pain.

The Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, told Adom News he lost hope after a nurse told them the victim had suffered kidney and urinary tract complications.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the Northern Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department to help get the suspects arrested.

DSP Twumasi, amid tears, also appealed to the general public to help the deceased’s father financially to be able to pay for the postmortem fees for the body to be released for burial.