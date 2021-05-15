Uduak Frank Akpan has confessed he killed Miss Iniubong Umoren, a philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to avenge for how ladies had been duping and dumping him.



Mr Akpan disclosed he had lured and raped six ladies with fake job offers but denied killing any of them apart from Miss Umoren.



The suspect, who looked very calm and unperturbed, spotted a polo T-shirt with the inscription ‘Mudder Squad’ when he was paraded with his father, Frank Akpan, at the Akwa Ibom Police Command headquarters, Ikot Akpabia, Uyo, on Friday.



The 20-year-old level 200 student of public administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, said things turned sour when he demanded sex from Miss Umoren, who agreed but insisted he must use a condom.



“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept as a secretary.



“She said that she was ready to work. When she came, I told her this farm doesn’t exist that it was just a hoax.



“I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed.



“While I removed the condom, she became furious and picked the nearby stabiliser to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger and tried to reach for the door, screaming.



“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser she also used to hit her. And when I hit her she fell thereafter she died,” he stated.



According to him, his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury remains of the deceased.



Asked why he invited the lady to his house when there was no job offer, the suspect said: “Initially, I used reversed psychology on her. I have had very bad experiences with runs girls and prostitutes.



“I asked whether she can work in a farm that hard drugs are kept and she accepted. She even told me she took marijuana and cocaine.



“I felt that that was the best way to revenge for the runs girls and prostitutes. I used to patronise prostitutes but now I don’t.



“I am not happy about what has happened. But the Commissioner of Police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course.”



His father, Frank Akpan, a retired Director in the Federal Ministry of Lands, said he didn’t know about the crime until police invited him.



On the fact his son admitted to taking advantage of six girls in the compound, the father said: “I’m not aware of that. The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years.



“We have been living outside. We just relocated because I have been retired. It is not even up to two years since we came back.”



He denied ever being in the business of selling human parts as alleged.



Asked to comment on the kind of justice he expects in the case, he stuttered: “I’m not happy about what my child had done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent them to school, tried to bring them up. Yea, justice can be done if the system so permits.”