Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has debunked rumours that she is having an affair with renowned actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko.

According to the adorable actress, the wedding picture that went viral on social media was just a movie.

She told Accra-based Kingdom FM that everything that happened was part of a new movie about to be premiered.

She said Mr Berko, widely known as Dada Boat, is a brother to her and there is nothing intimate going on between them.