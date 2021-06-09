John Dumelo’s response to fan who asked if he smokes marijuana

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, is part of Ghanaians who are asking the government to allow marijuana farming for export.

His earlier tweet queried why cigarettes were legal yet marijuana remains illegal under the laws of Ghana.

Meanwhile, his assertion has got many fans to believe that the actor smokes the drug and one user, @j_shadow95, took to the digital platform to confirm from Mr Dumelo himself.

A few days after my post….😁 https://t.co/MobKD9UYnt — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) June 9, 2021

He asked: Wo nom wee bossu to wit, “do you smoke wee boss?”

Mr Dumelo replied sarcastically: Mi kyi meaning “I fry it.”

