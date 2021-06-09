Black Stars head coach, C.K. Akonnor, has said there were positives to take away from the defeat in the friendly game against Morocco.

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Tuesday at the Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat.

A Jawad El Yamiq goal was enough for the North African side.

The Black Stars were decent in the first half but fell short in the second half when a Razak Abalora error led to Jawad El Yamiq heading home for Morocco.

Despite the result, Akonnor says he was impressed with the attitude and desire the players displayed in the game.

“We didn’t look bad at all, it was important for me to see how disciplined we could play, the team spirit, the work ethic, we showed great understanding of how to play.

“Obviously, we played against opponents who have been very good in previous matches and have not lost a match. We made it very difficult for them.

“If you look at the way we played, the only negative is that we lost, so there were a lot of positives.

“There are a few guys yet to join us, if we keep working like this, things will go well for us hopefully.”

The Black Stars will now return to Cape Coast to continue preparations for another friendly against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The friendlies form part of Ghana’s preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.