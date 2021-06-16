Sensational atiste Fameye has come under fire for publicly jubilating after Nigerian superstar Wizkid followed him.

An elated Fameye took to his social media platforms to announce his feat and expected his fans to rejoice with him, but rather, he was mocked.

“OMG Babanla @wizkidayo followed on Instagram I don’t know what to do,” he posted.

Netizens wondered why the Nothing I Get hitmaker is excited to be followed by another artiste who resides some few miles away from Ghana.

But, Fameye defended that Wizkid’s action is a sign his music is far-reached, and it is being enjoyed by foreigners and music gurus.

After he was mocked for hours unending on social media, the Grammy Award winner reached out to Fameye via a direct message.

Though he did not state the content of the message, Fameye hinted it is enough to make him cheer up and properly jubilate his feat.

He stated he was grateful a superstar of the sort has recognised his hard work in the entertainment industry.