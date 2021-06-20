Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has taken her fans on a backpedal to her childhood days.

The songstress shared a throwback photo of her days in nursery school, when she was barely six years old.

In the photo, she could be seen surrounded by some graduands who were being ushered into primary school.

Little Wendy Shay was rocking her Morning Star School uniform; a black dress with red belt and collar.

Now, the All For You hitmaker has evolved from a pupil of Morning Star to a Shayning Star, as she chooses to be addressed.