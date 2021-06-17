Songstress Wendy Shay has given her male counterparts a run for their money in a football game.

The artistes met on a set and decided to have some fun after the business of the day while putting their football skills to the test.

Wendy Shay was the only female among Kelvynboy, Kofi Mole, Fameye and other crew members..

Fameye could be seen busily juggling his ball in one corner, while Wendy made efforts to impress the rest with her few skills.

Wendy Shay managed a single kick before the ball rolled out of her possession, with Kelvynboy urging her to play on.

Video below: