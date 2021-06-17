A new video of policeman Emmanuel Osei, killed in a bullion van robbery at James Town on Monday, has left hearts more broken.

The video was posted by one Mindycyrus23 on social media who has been identified as a ‘girlfriend’ of the deceased.

The emotional video is a compilation of their happy and merry moments before the gruesome murder.

In the video, the two were spotted munching on drinks and chicken as they laugh their hearts out amid the fun.

As a way to pay tribute in his memory, the video had ‘RIP Kobby’ coupled with teary emojis on it.

RELATED:

The post has left many social media users in tears after watching the video.

The deceased police officer, General Constable Emmanuel Osei, was with the national SWAT unit with the service number 58449.

The police officer was providing security for the van while the young lady only witnessed the incident at Adedenpo, near Jamestown.

The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries with two others also battling for their lives after they were shot by the armed men.

Watch the video below: