A mechanic, who owns a shop at the spot in James Town where a daylight bullion robbery led to the death of a policeman and a trader, has broken his silence.

The man, identified as Kwesi Minta, has recounted how GH¢ 1 Akpeteshie saved him from losing his life in the cruel incident.

According to him, it was time for his lunch and he decided to get the liquor just before heading to the food vendor’s place.

However, just a few steps away from the scene, he heard gunshots being fired from the direction but he thought it was a car tyre that had burst.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Mr Minta revealed he was still in shock and yet to come to terms with the brutal murder.

Drowned in mixed feelings, he expressed appreciation to God for his life as he reveals a stray bullet from the indiscriminate shooting from the robbers hit a car he was working on at the shop.

Mr Minta said he returned to the scene to find the policeman, Emmanuel Osei in a pool of blood.

The policeman with the national SWAT unit with service number 58449 was brutally murdered while on a bullion van escort at Korle-Bu in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

He was shot dead together with a bystander while the driver of the van sustained severe injuries with two others also battling for their lives.

The van, carrying an unknown amount of cash, was trailed by the armed men who were using a taxi and an okada.

Reports indicate when the van got to a less crowded area, the robbers on the okada attacked by firing indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing the police officer on board instantly.