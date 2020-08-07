Ghana’s ailing Movie industry, Ghallywood is set to bounce back on its feet after a spiritual warfare organised by top filmmakers.

After trying various means, including rebranding from Ghallywood to Gollywood, which has proved futile, the industry players have taken their supplication to God for redemption.

Themed ‘Delivering Ghana film industry to possess territories for industrial properties’, the move is a three-day prayer tour complemented by half-day fasting.

It is in collaboration with the Victory Bible Church International, which opened its doors for the first session in Accra yesterday, and subsequent ones on 14th and 21st August in Tamale and Takoradi respectively.

SEE ALSO

Partaking in the Ghana Film Prayer Tour are Mercy Asiedu, Christiana Awuni, Yvonne Okoro, Martha Ankomah, Vivian Jill, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey and other vibrant industry players.

Leading the sermon is Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye and Odehieba Priscilla will assist to melodiously shake the heavens with their request.