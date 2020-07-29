Actress Akofa Edjeani is urging moviemakers to be a little more creative with production and distribution if they have the industry’s growth at heart.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z programme on Saturday, she admitted that the movie industry is suffering but with the rise of digital platforms, filmmakers can take advantage of many of them to sell movies.

“We have to start thinking outside the box. You need to now sit down, think and act smart,” he told George Quaye, host of the show.

She added that creatives cannot forever depend on the government to provide some of these distribution services for the industry.

The actress also applauded creative art persons who are exploring virtual shows to also make money.

She urged other colleagues to do same, especially since the Covid-19 had a huge effect on the industry.