Veteran Ghanaian actress, Akofa Edjeani, says it’s about time Ghanaians and Africa as a whole start telling their own stories through movies.

According to her, the only reason “we are lagging is lack of investors.”

Speaking at the launch of the Mime Africa Awards that took place over the weekend at Alisa Hotel, she lauded movie directors who strive through the odds to shoot movies.

She explained that Africans have good stories and if they are championed by serious investors they will sell globally.

Speaking about the Mime Africa Awards, the actress said the initiative will push movie producers to compete for excellence because low-budgeted movies with no impact will hardly get nominated.

She said Africans have the expertise, the best weather and content creators, hence the only thing left are investors to fund projects.

She further advised movie producers to copyright their works at National Film Authority to avoid infringements that will go a long way to affect them.