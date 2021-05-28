Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has been reportedly assaulted by security personnel in Burkina Faso.

Bernard Mornah, who is the leader of Ghana’s El Wak Volleyball Team to the international tournament in the city of Sya Bobo Diolassou, was assaulted during a protest.

According to reports, he questioned the officials for robbing Ghana and they unleashed the security personnel who pepper sprayed him, handcuffed and push him down.

This is the first edition of the International Volleyball Tournament in the city of Sya / Bobo Dioulasso in Burkina Faso, which started on May 25 and will end in May 30, 20201.

Mr Mornah can be seen in a video sighted by Adomonline.com lying on the floor in handcuffs.

