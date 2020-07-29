A new video showing a self-styled ‘witch-doctor’ exorcising ‘witches’ at Widana, a town in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East region, has emerged.

The self-styled witch-doctor, identified as Rufai Sumaila, is believed to be a senior high school dropout alleged to have mental issues.

Rufai Sumaila ‘identifies and heals’ witches with a sachet (pure) water in his witch-healing centre, a directive given him by the dwarfs who commissioned him to be a witch-doctor.

The Sanneh Institute, a Non-Governmental Organisation and author of the video, is using the video to back a petition to H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to shut down the popular ‘witch-healing centre’ in the town.

The Sanneh Institute revealed that when people accused of being witches are taken to the healing centre, water is sprinkled on them and if they are witches, they allegedly confess.

But in many instances, the accused persons – all of them women – insist that they are not witches and are beaten until they confess.

The new video comes at a time when the police are on a manhunt for persons who lynched 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba, after a witch-doctor pointed her out as a witch.