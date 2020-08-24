The All People’s Congress (APC) will on Monday hold its second National Delegates Congress ahead of the 2020 general election.

The event will also be used to officially acclaim the Founder and Leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga as the party’s flagbearer going into the December 7 polls.

Themed ‘Transforming Ghana and restoring hope,” the event will be held at East Legon in Accra.

The party will also use the platform to elect national and regional executives who will be steering the affairs of the party for the next four years.