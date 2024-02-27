The All People’s Congress (APC)’s flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga has announced that his party aims to secure 25 parliamentary seats in this year’s general elections.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he also disclosed that, his running mate for the December elections will be from Ashanti Region.

Hassan Ayariga stated that, APC’s strategy is to win more parliamentary seats in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“This time around we are picking our running mate from the Ashanti Region. Ashanti region is a very big region with a lot of votes and if you can enter into the Ashanti, we will definitely get a lot of votes for 2024. We are also targeting 25 parliamentary seats across Ghana. There are a lot of activities going to happen in the Ashanti region and we urge our fellow citizens there to come support us,” he said.

ALSO READ: