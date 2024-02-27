Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has asked President Akufo-Addo to tell Ghanaians his achievements in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) to be delivered to Parliament today February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

In his view, Ghanaians gave President Akufo-Addo the mandate hence he is oblige to render accounts of his stewardship.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Ayariga said President Akufo-Addo has failed and owes Ghanaians an apology.

He cited the failure of government’s flagship 1 Village 1 Dam project as a clear example of the President’s failed promise.

“You have to come and justify all the promises you have made. Ghanaians have given Akufo-Addo a mandate and we have to hold him accountable. All the things the President promised, if he says he couldn’t fulfill them in seven years then he has lied to Ghanaians and needs to apologize. You don’t need more than seven years to construct a dam in a village. Today is the day, we don’t want any promises, he should tell us what has achieved,” he said.

