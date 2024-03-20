Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, APC, Dr. Hassan Ayariga is convinced the creative sector needs a change in leadership.

According to him, the change will help serve the needs of the industry, enabling it to flourish with more income and revenue.

Speaking with Merqury Quaye on Cruise Control, he explained practically how this could be achieved, highlighting that ‘change is a key to new life’.

“What are the leaderships? What are the structures? The creative industry needs an overhauling in leadership. We ‘Ghana’ are rich, but poor in leadership’.

“Say Hitz FM is in bad shape with dirty microphones, etc. If I change the leader who is managing the place, we now see a plasma TV, a centre, monitoring what is happening, and people transmitting all the things.

“You will then get to understand the value of Hitz FM. Sooner or later, adverts will start to come in and you will make money, salaries will also increase,” he explained.

He also added that Ghana has lost its ideals when it comes to partnering with foreign countries.

According to him, Ghanaians are directly and indirectly influenced which has affected our economic growth and financial stability.

“Ghana is lost and it is really sad. Somebody needs to find her. We don’t even believe in the Ghanaian potential anymore because the country has been taken over by foreigners”.

“We are becoming the 21st century slaves, neo colonialism and that is what late president Kwame Nkrumah said. Politicians do not understand even though they are the cause of it, but it is happening.

“You don’t partner and everything is being taken away from you,” he stated.

He, however, admonished young individuals in the creative industry to master the act of self-generation and authenticity when it comes to their content.

“Creativity is an act of love, understanding, will and power. Begin to do things differently, act differently, and do not wait for people to do things before you, but rather, do things for others to copy.

“If you copy, you become second but if you are creative in the arts industry, you become so well and that’s why Dubai is doing so well”, he added.