Flagbearer for the All People’s Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga, said that Ghana is currently struggling because of poor leadership.

Speaking on Cruise Control with Merqury Quaye, he said that current leaders of Ghana do not know how to properly utilize the country’s human and natural resources.

He also said that the youth of Ghana are suffering due to the mismanagement of her resources.

“Seeing how Ghanaians are suffering. The youth have no future. The country is in the hands of the wrong people making promises all the time and nobody is fulfilling them. It’s sad! Because Ghana is lost and somebody needs to find Ghana,” he said on Hitz FM.

He added that one major mistake citizens of Ghana make is re-voting for the same politicians who promise yet fail to deliver on their promises.

“That is why you should keep changing them, don’t repeat them. Don’t recycle them. And that is the mistake we, Ghanaians, are making,” he said.

He explained that the frustration and incompetence of Ghanaian leaders are the driving forces behind his passion to contest for the presidency.

“Passion and love for your country is very important. But if you love a country where leaders are doing the wrong thing, you will get frustrated at a point in time. You can’t sit down and watch it happen.” he said.

He also mentioned some other causes that influenced his decision to form the All People’s Congress.

“I look at the environment of our young people who are so hardworking, yet they have nothing coming from their leaders. And I look at German youth who are naturally dull and their leaders are forcing them to be active. And ours are active but our leaders are forcing them to be lazy. You can’t sit and watch unless you do not have the conscience,” he noted.

He believes that before any of these can be accomplished, Ghanaians need a change of mindset. This is because ‘Change is the key to a new life’,” he said.

