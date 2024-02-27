Political Marketing Strategy, Dr. Bernard Tutu Boahen has urged President Akufo-Addo to use the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to apologise to Ghanaians.

His plea follows calls from some Ghanaians on the President to apologise for the mismanagement of the economy in his final SONA.

President Akufo-Addo is slated to deliver his last SONA to Parliament today, February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

In his view, today’s address marks the final State of the Nation Address and that any pertinent information should be conveyed truthfully.

Mr. Boahen wants the President to acknowledge these grievances and apologise if necessary, as it would bring honour and demonstrate accountability.

“If there is something he needs us to know, he should be truthful to us. Apologizing won’t break you but shows how bold you are. Apologising also means an act of humility,” Dr. Boahen said.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Dr. Boahen cited how former Presidents Kufuor and late former President Atta Mills publicly apologised for the nation’s hardships to buttress his point.

He expects President Akufo-Addo to follow suit and address all grievances during his address.

