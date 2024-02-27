The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for a review of the policy to allow parents who can afford it to pay their children’s fees and other expenses.

The Association believes this will ease some of the government’s burden.

The follows a report Africa Education Watch that says the average government expenditure on Senior High School (SHS) students between the 2017/18 and 2021/22 academic years.

According to the study, government spending per student under the Free SHS policy was GH¢1,241, while parents spent GH¢4,185 per year within the period.

This highlighted the government’s challenges with the policy, as its budget credibility rate declined continuously between the 2019/20 and 2021/22 academic years.

Based on this backdrop, NAGRAT is certain a review will ease the burden on parents.

