Political marketing strategist, Dr. Bernard Tutu Boahen has outlined some strategies for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8.

According to him, breaking the eight agenda largely depends on President Akufo-Addo’s ability to persuade and reassure Ghanaians through his actions and promises during his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In his view, the President’s words must be accompanied by tangible results, particularly in the ten months leading up to the elections, in order to sway voters.

“This SONA will be the president’s last address to the nation. He should something to convince or encourage Ghanaians, when that happens, breaking the eight won’t be too far away. For about 10 months to elections, if Akufo-Addo’s promises bring massive changes to Ghanaians even in the next government, it can determine their breaking the eight agenda” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his last SONA to Parliament today, February 27, 2024, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

During his address, the President is expected to provide updates on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

But Mr. Tutu Boahen is of the firm conviction that, if President Akufo-Addo’s initiatives set a positive trajectory for the incoming government, it could pave the way for breaking the eight.

However, failure to deliver on promises, the Political strategist said could have adverse effects on NPP’s chances in the December elections.

“Breaking the eight include convincing Ghanaians, fulfilling promises, fostering happiness among the populace, and laying a foundation for the next government’s success, effective implementation, and visible results, demonstrating power, taking action, and executing plans effectively are essential for meeting the expectations of the electorate” he said.

ALSO READ:

Our performance will break the 8 for us – New Juaben South MP

I am confident elected parliamentary candidates will break the 8 – Akufo-Addo

2024 elections: God will help NPP to break the 8 – Diana Asamoah