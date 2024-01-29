Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, says the unprecedented development projects that has happened in the New Juaben South Constituency put the party in a poll position to break the eight.

Speaking after a ceremony to acclaim him as the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for the New Juaben South Constituency, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi expressed optimism of fulfilling about 70 % of his promises to the people of New Juaben South.

He explained that, the level of infrastructural development spanning from town and community roads, sports infrastructure including the Koforidua Youth Resources Center, Astro turfs, job creation, informal sector support among others will deliver results for the New Patriotic party in the Constituency.

According to Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, the NPP government has tremendously improve the life’s of many citizens in the New Juaben South Constituency.

He was quick to add that, the party’s electoral fortunes will largely depend on unity.

Accordingly, he has started a move to bring on board all aggrieved party’s within the constituency under a unity of purpose.

Michael Okyere Baafi is among the four Members of Parliament in the Eastern Region who were acclaimed over the weekend.

His contender was disqualified during the vetting process on grounds of producing incomplete documents amidst some forgery of signatures.

At his acclamation ceremony, he announced several initiative putting in place to bring on board the disqualified member to the 2024 election campaign.

Even though the initial attempt has not been successful, he is poised to continue till all interested parties comes on board the campaign train.

Several chiefs from the New Juaben Traditional council, Zongo chiefs, the clergy and other Party people Grace the ceremony at the Methodist Astro turf in Koforidua.

