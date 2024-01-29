Michael Kwasi Aidoo, the son of Ghana Cocoa Board CEO, Joseph Aidoo Boahen is not surprised he won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Oforikrom constituency despite facing various challenges.

To him, it was not a question of whether he would win but rather the need to push himself further.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, he said he was very scared week to the election.

The fear, he said was not because he doubted his ability to win, but because he felt compelled to work even harder.

Michael Aidoo revealed that, some leading members of the party declared support to his opponents days to the elections.

Despite these obstacles, he managed to persevere.

“A week before the elections some party bigwigs ganged up with some aspirants to work against me and so it rather pushed me to do further. With all these machinations, I won” he said.

Mr. Aidoo attributed his victory to his hard work and the strategic planning sessions he had with his team.

He said his opponents came forward to congratulate him following his win in Saturday’s primaries.

Michael Akwasi Aidoo, known as ‘Mike Aidoo,’ a young politician known for his effective communication skills won the Oforikrom primaries with 666 votes, while his closest rival, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor got 351 votes.

ALSO READ: