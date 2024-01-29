Artistes, music executives, instrumentalists, composers, and all music industry stakeholders can submit their musical works for nomination in the 25th Ghana Music Awards.

The organizers of the prestigious awards scheme, Charterhouse, are receiving the nominations till February 29, 2024.

Works should be submitted via the Ghana Music Awards website, www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

These songs should have been released from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Being the 25th anniversary celebration of the awards scheme, it is expected to come with a lot of pomp, pageantry, splendour and a lot of surprises.

The Ghana Music Awards, for the past 25 years has consistently celebrated the efforts Ghanaian music and music professionals.

