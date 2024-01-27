The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended its much anticipated parliamentary primaries.

And like any other elections, it went down with some level of surprises. While some prominent lawmakers retained their candidacy, others were not so lucky.

Many incumbent MPs including the Sanitation Minister; Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Public Enterprises; Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Dome Kwabenya; Sarah Adwoa Safo among others were a few of those who would not be returning to Parliament next year after losing their bid to contest in the 2024 general elections.

Below is the full list of incumbent MPs who lost: