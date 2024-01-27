The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ended its much anticipated parliamentary primaries.
And like any other elections, it went down with some level of surprises. While some prominent lawmakers retained their candidacy, others were not so lucky.
Many incumbent MPs including the Sanitation Minister; Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Public Enterprises; Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Dome Kwabenya; Sarah Adwoa Safo among others were a few of those who would not be returning to Parliament next year after losing their bid to contest in the 2024 general elections.
Below is the full list of incumbent MPs who lost:
- Freda Prempeh (Tano North)
- Bright Wireko-Brobbey (Twifo Hemang Denkyira)
- Joseph Cudjoe (Effia)
- Yves Hans Nii Noi Nortey (Tema Central)
- Collins Augustine Ntim (Offinso North)
- Ama Pomaa Boateng (Juabeng)
- Gifty Twum Ampofo (Abuakwa North)
- Elvis Morris Donkor (Abura Aseibu Kwamankese)
- Dickson Adomako Kissi (Anyaa-Sowutuom)
- Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Atwima Mponua)
- Eugene Boakye Antwi (Subin)
- Tina Mensah (Weija-Gbawe)
- Moses Anim (Trobu)
- Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome/Kwabenya)
- Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North)
- Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah (Fanteakwa North)
- Hajia Lariba Zuweira (Walewale)
- John Frimpong Osei (New Abirem)
- Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi (Odotobri)
- Kwadwo Asante (Suhum)
- Okyere Agyekum (Fanteakwa South)
- Samuel Abaka Ericksson (Shama)
- Mahama Seini (Daboya Mankarigu)
- George Obeng Takyi (Manso Nkwanta)
- Joseph Bennan (Zabzugu)
- Akwasi Darko Boateng (Bosome-Freho)
- Emmanuel Anhwere (Atwima Nwabiagya)
- Owusu Afrifa-Mensah (Amasaman)