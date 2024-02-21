Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga says the Electoral Commission(EC) does not need to change the December 7 election date.

According to him, the electoral body must push for an amendment of the portions of the 1992 Constitution which mandate a runoff if no candidate secures 50 plus one vote.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, he said,“I don’t think we need that [change in election date]. What we need is a different constitutional amendment to cancel the second round. Because their purpose of asking for the elections to be shifted to 7th November was not because of anything, but to give them time in case there is a runoff. For me, I think we should go a different step ahead and look at the issue of not necessarily having a runoff in our elections.

“But finding a way where we go for the first round, two parties emerge with the highest votes. They now find a way of having an inclusive government and taking from the other political parties who do not have 50 plus one to join and form a government.”

He suggested that the winner-takes-all system practiced in Ghana must be replaced with a coalition government.

Mr Ayariga added that parties that attain the highest percentage of votes should choose members of the government from various political parties.

With this, he believes issues of corruption and monopoly in the Ghanaian political system would become a thing of the past.

On January 16, the Seventh-day Adventist Church made a strong case for an amendment to the December 7 election date.

The church, in separate petitions first to the Electoral Commission, said national elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with the Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

This was however opposed by the National Democratic Congress and other political parties during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

On February 19, EC stated that its proposal to move the date for general elections from December 7 to November will not take effect this year.

According to the Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Eric Asare Bossman, the legislation required for this change to be implemented for subsequent elections will be put before Parliament soon.

“So within the last few months, this is something the Commission is going to trigger,” Dr Bossman said on JoyNews.

The SDA Church has since welcomed the EC’s decision.

