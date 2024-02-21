Wassa East Member of Parliament (MP) Isaac Adjei Mensah has downplayed the Akufo-Addo administration’s track record in road construction in the country.

Mr Mensah who is the ranking member of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament has said the incumbent government has the worst record in the Fourth Republic.

The lawmaker made these remarks on Adom FM Burning Issues, stating President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘Year of Roads’ declaration has been nothing to write home about.

“We have had that chronological study of the performance of the road sector under the various regimes, starting with [Jerry John] Rawlings’ regime and indeed, President Akufo-Addo is the one with the lowest performance.

“If you check the records, Rawlings did 18,965 kilometres and then you come to [John Evans] Attah-Mills and [John] Mahama, who did over 15,000 kilometres followed by [John Agyekum] Kufuor who did 13,912 kilometres. Akufo-Addo has done 6,977 kilometres of roads,” he stated.

The former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways’ comment comes after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) road infrastructure record is unmatched.

The NPP flagbearer stressed that the government has undertaken more significant road construction and rehabilitation efforts.

But Mr Mensah insists the claims of the Vice President are not true.

“President Akufo-Addo has stop maintenance of our roads while projects the NDC initiated have been abandoned,” he added.

