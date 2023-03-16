The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has asked Parliament to constitute a special committee to investigate claims of President Nana Akufo-Addo that he has built most roads in the Fourth Republic.

According to the Minister, who was debating the state of the Nation Address, this will prove that the president did not lie despite the Minority saying the president’s claims are erroneous.

Mr Amoako-Atta insisted that President Akufo-Addo has constructed most roads across the country.

His suggestion was necessitated by an assertion by the Minority that the President’s claims are erroneous.

The minister, therefore, suggested to the House “to set up an independent bi-partisan committee to investigate at my Ministry the facts of the data …the President under his leadership has done more work in the road sector.”

“I would like to state categorically that this government has built more roads than any government in the history of the 4th Republic,” Mr Amoako-Atta reiterated.

The Minority through the Chief Whip and Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza, accepted the invitation.

“I believe many people in the country doubt the data he provided so he is offering that you direct the House to set up a bi-partisan committee to investigate and verify the claim he has made.

“Would I plead with you now to direct that we set up a committee since he [Roads Minister] knows that we [Minority] doubt his information?” he said.