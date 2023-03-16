Two Police officers have been given national awards by President Nana Akufo-Addo in recognition of their contributions towards the fight against Covid-19.

They were awarded during the 2023 National Awards Ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Accra on March 14, 2023.

The officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, Head of Public Health Department at the Police Hospital in Accra and № 7405 PW Corporal Iddrisu Rahinatu of the Pwalugu Police Clinic received the Grand Medal Awards for Excellence in Case Management for COVID-19.

The duo was awarded for ensuring the safety of the public during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Police Administration in a press statement congratulated the two Police officers for “making the Ghana Police Service proud.”

“The Administration also takes this opportunity to congratulate all other officers who played varied roles during the period of the pandemic,” the statement read.