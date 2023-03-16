A taxi driver has been reported dead with three others injured in a gory accident at Agona Mensahkrom on the Agona Swedru- Agona Nyarkrom Road.

The driver, 36-year-old Ishmael Kwao, according to reports by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, was killed on the spot.

The accident occurred in a collision involving a taxi and a container truck with registration number GW 1342-17.

Mr Kwao is said to have made a wrong overtaking which led to the fatal crash.

A male passenger onboard the taxi who was almost in tears said some witnesses who came to rescue them stole GHS1,200 from them.

According to him, he hired the taxi to send his first-year Senor High School son to school only to be involved in this unfortunate accident.

He suffered a fracture in the arm while his wife was in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Swedru Government Hospital.

He, however, noted he doesn’t know the whereabouts of his son as he pleaded with whoever took the money to return it.