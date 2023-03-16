The Management of Kumasi City Market Limited (KCML) has announced the Kejetia Market Complex will remain closed on Thursday morning until 12:00 pm.

This comes on the back of a fire outbreak on Wednesday.

The ravaging fire destroyed several shops and goods running into millions of cedis.

A statement signed by the Managing Director, Duffour Addae, indicated no injuries were recorded.

“We are grateful to the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency services for their swift responses in bringing the fire under control,” the statement lauded.