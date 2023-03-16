The Management of Kumasi City Market Limited (KCML) has announced the Kejetia Market Complex will remain closed on Thursday morning until 12:00 pm.
This comes on the back of a fire outbreak on Wednesday.
The ravaging fire destroyed several shops and goods running into millions of cedis.
A statement signed by the Managing Director, Duffour Addae, indicated no injuries were recorded.
ALSO READ:
Local government minister takes up Kejetia separate metering challenge
Fire guts Kejetia market [Video]
“We are grateful to the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency services for their swift responses in bringing the fire under control,” the statement lauded.