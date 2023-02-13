The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development says he will work with other stakeholders to address the electricity metering challenge at the Kejetia market.

After listening to the plight of the traders in Kumasi, the sector minister, Daniel Botwi, assured of an immediate action to address their grievances.

It has been almost three years since the Kejetia traders started agitating for the installation of separate electricity meters.

Joynews recently reported the lock up of shops by some traders over high electricity tariffs.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwi, has met with the traders to listen to their plight.

Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, says the traders want the Electricity Company of Ghana to be awarded the contract to install the new meters.

About 10 thousand meters are expected to be installed at the market.

But the traders fear an unexpected cost in the future servicing the meters among other challenges if procured by a private firm.

They will however have no cause for worry if the contract is awarded to ECG.

Nana Prempeh says if the private entity would agree to their concerns without inflating the cost of procurement, they are ready to cooperate.

“In instances of power short-circuits causing damage to the meters, who is going to repair or change the meters and at whose cost?” they quizzed. “If the lifespan of these meters by a private company elapses, who will procure another and at whose cost?”

The traders are expecting to hold their last meeting with the local government ministry and other stakeholders on the way forward.

Nana Prempeh says the rising cost of utilities at the market gives no room for further delay on the metering challenge.

He wants the process fast-tracked.