Alexander Dwomo completed junior high school in 2013 but was unable to further his education due to financial constraint.

The brilliant but needy young man served as a cleaner in many stores and offices at Adum-Kumasi to makes ends meet.

Through the cleaning service, Dwomo became the bread winner for his family of four.

In 2018, he took advantage of the government’s flagship free senior high school program and completed it successfully.

After completing SHS, Dwomo went back to his cleaning services at the COCOBOD House in Adum.

He delivered his services diligently at the offices of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

When management got to know of his intelligence and challenges, he was supported to enroll at the Kumasi Technical University where he is pursuing Automotive Engineering programme.

The Foundation is spending over 100 thousand cedis as scholarship packages for twenty-five students with majority pursuing Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM)-related courses at the various tertiary institutions for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Christabel Yaa Adomako is a beneficiary, studying medicine at the University of Ghana.

Despite her good grades, her dream of becoming a medical doctor nearly hit rock until the intervention of the Foundation.

The students paid a courtesy call on the Board Chairman of Foundation at the Hiahene’s palace.

They expressed their profound gratitude to the Asantehen, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second for making it possible for them to further their education.

The Board Chairman, Nana Professor Oheneba Boakye Woahene the second, advised the students to make the best out of the opportunity offered by the king.

According to him, they should see the opportunity as life changing and be ready to give back to society in future.

The focus of the Foundation is to improve education, health, water and sanitation, entrepreneurship as well as culture and heritage with the primary objective of enhancing the lives of the needy.