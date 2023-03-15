Four persons are feared dead with three others injured in a gory accident at Kuntunsu along the Techiman-Kumasi Highway in the Bono East Region.

The accident, which occurred at about 1720hrs, involved a Kia Rhino loaded with onion heading towards Kumasi colliding head on with a long vehicle with registration number GW 2738 Q en route to the north.

A team of police MTTD and the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service has since been at the accident scene to control traffic.