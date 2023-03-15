The NDC Parliamentary Candidate-hopeful for Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Constituency, Kwame Obeng Adjinah, popularly known as Royal, has filed an interlocutory injunction against Bibiani Gold Mines to halt operations.

It will be recalled that, on February 5, 2023, the Bibiani Gold Mines military guards allegedly brutalised residents of Zongo and Old Town.

Some residents, who were involved, were injured seriously and sent to various hospitals.

Some five residents of Bibiani Zongo sustained various degrees of injuries after a violent clash between them and the military personnel guarding the Bibiani Gold Mines.

Out of the five injured persons, two sustained gunshot wounds and the remaining three had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Candidate-hopeful visited them, empathised with them and vowed to fight for them.

True to his words, he has yesterday March 14, 202 filed an interlocutory injunction against the mines demanding an immediate resettlement of the two communities – Zongo and Old Town.

He, therefore, assured the affected residents to stay calm as justice will soon prevail.