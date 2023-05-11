Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is confident the party will win the injunction case against the presidential primary.

The court is expected to hear the case on Friday, May 12, 2023, instead of Monday, May 15.

The new date is crucial for the NDC since all is set for their presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

But ahead of the hearing, Mr Nketia has said the party has followed all due processes with the necessary documents provided, hence there is no way the injunction will derail the electoral process.

“We have not flouted any rule. We have done everything we said we were going to do. So in any court we will stand, we know we will have no problem.

“But the issue is since the court is yet to sit on the case, we will wait for that and we are confident the case will be dismissed,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Dr Duffuor, an aspirant of the presidential primary, on Tuesday filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ submitted to an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor claimed that the party failed to provide the necessary photo album register in compliance with the party’s rules, five weeks prior to the elections.

He added that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, although they had requested for it in March.

Furthermore, he claimed that the hard drive provided to his representatives contained 220 constituencies, contrary to defendant’s supposed 228 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission(EC) has stated they will not supervise the election until all legal issues are resolved.

Commenting on the development, Mr Nketia said the decision of the EC is a step in the right direction.

Play audio above:

ALSO READ: