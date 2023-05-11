Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, has disclosed that delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are furious about the actions of flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

With a few days to the much anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries, Dr Duffuor has filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

In a Twitter post, the lawmaker warned that the former Bank of Ghana governor will suffer an extremely humiliating defeat because he is seen as a traitor.

“NDC delegates are livid & will punish Dr Duffuor severely for what they see as an affront to the party and its forward march. Many say his move to injunct the vote on 13th confirms that he is a sellout. This frivolous move will only accentuate the expected humiliating defeat,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Mayor of Kumasi, who is another aspirant, Kojo Bonsu, has thrown his support behind Dr Duffuor as he says the postponement of the presidential primary will help the party resolve all discrepancies in the voter’s register to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will not supervise the NDC’s primary scheduled for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.

According to the EC, going ahead to organise the primary will be disrespecting the judiciary since it amounts to contempt of court.

