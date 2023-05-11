The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, has disclosed that the court will hear the injunction case brought against the party’s presidential primaries on Friday, instead of the initial May 15, which is a Monday.

The new date is crucial for the party because its planned presidential and parliamentary primaries is slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday, Mr Amaliba said the party had applied for an abridgement of time – shortening the duration given – after flagbearer hopeful Dr Kwabena DuffuOr filed a suit seeking to halt the presidential primary from taking place on Saturday, May 13.

The private legal practitioner confirmed the changes to the host of Top Story, Evans Mensah.

“We actually wanted Thursday, but the registry indicated to us that that is difficult because of some issues relating to scanning of the processes that would have to take place. And the judge who is going to preside must have foreknowledge of the process, so the available time has been fixed for Friday,” Mr Amaliba said.

He indicated that they would move to have the suit thrown out stating that the party will suffer greatly if the injunction is granted.

“The party has invested so much money in this thing. Don’t forget that delegates have started moving to their centres. Those in island communities who have to travel by river for a day and then go and sleep over have started moving, so, if you look at the combined effects and hardship, surely it is the party that will suffer.”

This comes after Dr Duffuor, an aspirant of the presidential primary on Tuesday filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ submitted to an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor claimed that the party failed to provide the necessary photo album register in compliance with the party’s rules, five weeks prior to the elections.

He added that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, although they had requested for it in March.

Furthermore, he claimed that the hard drive provided to his representatives contained 220 constituencies, contrary to defendant’s supposed 228 constituencies.

Dr Duffuor added that despite his request for a postponement of the elections until a full photo album register is secured, the party has failed to heed his request.

Thus, he is asking the court to grant an interlocutory injunction to restrain the party and its national officers from holding the elections scheduled for May 13.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will not supervise the primary until all the outstanding legal issues are resolved.

According to the EC, going ahead to supervise the primary will be disrespectful to the judiciary and constitute contempt of the court.