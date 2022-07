Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned from the All Progressive Congress.

In a press statement released, Mr Okonkwo, who joined the ruling party in July 2018, cited the decision of the ruling party to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential candidate for the 2023 elections as a major reason for his resignation.

“If Muslims could voluntarily vote for southern presidents it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a northern Christian vice president,” part of the statement read.