The internet, they say, never forgets. There have been many occasions where social media posts have come back to haunt users.

Some celebrities have endured the wrath of “cancel culture” among others because of posts they made years ago.

The current musician on the chopping block of social media is Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

About 12 years ago, in 2010, he wrote a post criticising American rapper, Soulja Boy. In his post, the ‘Essence’ hitmaker called Soulja Boy ‘wack’.

“I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!” the post read.

Soulja Boy who seemingly just saw the post was not happy with the Nigerian musician.

“Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up,” he replied.

Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up https://t.co/Ic8SMiCFuU — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) July 10, 2022

In 2010, Wizkid was a young singer who was signed on to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment.

He had just found success after the release of his hit song ‘Holla At Your Boy’ in January of that year.

Meanwhile, some social media users are taken aback after seeing Soulja Boy’s reply.

