Paris Saint-Germain will bank an eye-watering £121million from the Champions League despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the final.

This is despite the French giants missing out on the title following their Sunday night, August 23, defeat in the finals played in Lisbon.

PSG enjoyed a scintillating campaign in the European competition, defeating Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig on their way to the finals.

Their 3-0 win over Leipzig earned them a historic berth in the Champions League finals, setting up a date with Bayern Munich.

And it was Bayern that brought their European dream to an excruciating halt, stunning them 1-0 at Estadio da Luz to lift the title.

Kingsley Coman netted the all-important goal of the match, heading home in the 59th minute to down a wasteful PSG side.

However, despite the defeat, it has now emerged the French giants will earn £121million from Champions League, £3.7million more than eventual winners, Bayern.

Joining them in third are Man City who will cash in £89.4million, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham following with £62.3million.

Champions League 2019/2020 revenue for the clubs within the “Top 5 Leagues”