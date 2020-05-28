The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has berated brother of the late president John Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills for asserting that, the death of the former president is being used to score cheap political points.

Abronye DC, as he is popularly known, speaking in a telephone interview on Adom FM Midday News, said Mr Mills was under the influence of alcohol, hence his comment.

He [Samuel Atta Mills] was drunk when he said that, because if he wasn’t why then would he say someone is making politics out of it. Who is using President Mills’ death to score political points? He fumed.

“He [Samuel Atta Mills] has been promised he would be made the Central Regional Minister by Mahama and that is why he is saying such things,” he alleged.

READ:

Sammy Gyamfi brilliantly argues why EC will be unable to start registration exercise in June [Video]

Fabewoso suits: Adom FM stood by me in court – Captain Smart (Video)

Abronye DC, who was livid during the interview, said investigations into the death of President Mills ought to be carried out as the former president’s only son up to now doesn’t even know what killed the father.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda/Edina/Eguaafo/Abirem, and brother of the late President Mills, Mr Mills, speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, cautioned persons who want to use the death of his brother to score cheap political points to desist from their act of ‘drunkenness’, saying that the family had conducted an autopsy and is satisfied with the results of the autopsy.

Abronye DC was some months ago invited by the Criminal Investigations Department for accusing former president John Mahama of killing President Mills.