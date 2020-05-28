Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, is urging delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to change a winning team.

Ahead of the party’s primaries, he said any attempt to replace him with a new face will spell doom for the NPP in the December general election.

Mr Ahenkorah, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade, made the appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

The NPP has maintained the Tema West seat since 1996 and Mr Ahenkorah has vowed to consolidate the party’s gains in the general election.

Among his many achievements in the constituency, he stated, is building dining halls, organisation of capacity building workshop for teachers and donating desks and other educational materials for all the public schools in the constituency.

Aside education, Mr Ahenkorah said he has also invested in health and provided social amenities for his constituents.

“There are 11 electoral areas in my constituency and my footprints can be seen in my first term,” he said.

The Tema West MP said though his constituency seems to be an elite one, there are many deprived communities and he is working hard to bridge the gap.

The only way he can continue his good work, Mr Ahenkorah said, is to NPP delegates to renew his mandate in the party’s primaries.