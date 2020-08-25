Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, are expected to unveil their new team bus in the coming days after the new team bus surfaced online.

The club has been without a proper team bus. The Phobia Bird has been in a rickety state and fans and concerned persons clamoured for a new bus.

Hearts of Oak months ago released artwork of their new team bus but it looks like the vehicle has finally arrived.

The new bus, a 48-seater Hyundai 2014 model, was secured in partnership with Hearts of Oak’s insurance sponsors, Star Assurance Company Limited and it is believed all terms have been agreed for a handing over to the Hearts authorities.

Hearts of Oak new team bus

The sleek bus, nicely branded in Hearts of Oak colours, was spotted in Accra on Monday, with the club expected to do the unveiling in September.

