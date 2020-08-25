Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Jackie Appiah, has caused a stir with her latest photo on social media.

The photo Miss Appiah posted on her Instagram page spotted her in front of a gym in an unusual outfit which has left many industry players amazed.

She rocked a golden off shoulder top with a matching bag and black long skirt which paved way for her to show off some skin.

The likes of Yvonne Okoro, Sister Derby, Nigerian actress Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw and Alima Abubakr have all rushed into her comment section to praise her.

ALSO READ:

Kalsoume Sinare, who was left speechless, could only post a love emoji as others quizzed if that was the new outfit for the gym.

Watch the photo below: